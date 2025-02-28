Decent Holding Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on March 3rd (NASDAQ:DXST)

Decent’s (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 3rd. Decent had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Decent Stock Performance

Shares of DXST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,852. Decent has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

About Decent

Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes.

