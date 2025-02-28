Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

NYSE:DELL traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,524,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

