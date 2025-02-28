Denali Advisors LLC Invests $348,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,934 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 108.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $49.05.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

