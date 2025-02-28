Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Teekay by 23.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 4.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 78,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 15.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 296.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 704.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 64,399 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TK opened at $6.57 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

