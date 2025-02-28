Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 367.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

DNLI stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $247,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,887.60. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 551,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 509,992 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

