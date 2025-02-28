DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 8.8 %

XRAY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Leerink Partners lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.