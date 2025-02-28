Desjardins Has Positive Outlook of Stantec FY2025 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STN. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of STN stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.01. Stantec has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $90.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stantec by 632.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 802.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Stantec by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stantec by 30.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.