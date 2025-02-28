Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DMA opened at $8.79 on Friday. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile
