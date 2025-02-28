Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMAGet Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

NYSE DMA opened at $8.79 on Friday. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

