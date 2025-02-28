DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Purchases A$11,320.50 in Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Rhoda Phillippo purchased 1,500 shares of DEXUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.55 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,320.50 ($7,075.31).

DEXUS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DEXUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 29th. DEXUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.65%.

About DEXUS

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

