Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.69. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

