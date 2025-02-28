Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Boosted by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $80,915,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,812,000 after buying an additional 370,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Read Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $157.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.