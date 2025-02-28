DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $132,408.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,573.10. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,255 shares of company stock worth $790,163. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,628,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after buying an additional 231,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 56,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

