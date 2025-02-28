Dillard’s, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $399.31 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $510.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dillard’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.