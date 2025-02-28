Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Position Decreased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.