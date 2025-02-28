Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Position Raised by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,881 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 1.19% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $69,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 522,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 946,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 209,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 103,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

DUHP opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

