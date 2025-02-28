Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and traded as high as $48.51. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 895,050 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $264.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

