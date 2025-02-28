Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08, Zacks reports.
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IRON traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60.
Insider Activity at Disc Medicine
In other news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $844,333.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,010.65. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,217.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,892.82. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $4,650,001. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
