Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In other news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $844,333.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,010.65. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,217.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,892.82. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $4,650,001. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

