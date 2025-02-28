Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $191.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

