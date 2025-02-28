Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCYHF remained flat at $9.20 during trading on Friday. Discovery has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.
About Discovery
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.