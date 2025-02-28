Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCYHF remained flat at $9.20 during trading on Friday. Discovery has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

