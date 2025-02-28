DLocal Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,785 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical volume of 2,683 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 265,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DLO. Barclays lifted their target price on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

DLocal Stock Down 29.6 %

NASDAQ DLO traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,086,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. DLocal has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

