Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $402.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $482.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.98. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

