Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $500.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $482.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.98. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.