Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.680 EPS.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $67.49 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

