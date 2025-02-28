Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) vs. Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Head-To-Head Review

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guidewire Software and Dropbox”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $1.04 billion 16.02 -$6.10 million $0.36 551.86 Dropbox $2.55 billion 3.15 $453.60 million $1.41 18.40

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Guidewire Software. Dropbox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software 2.91% 2.38% 1.38% Dropbox 17.75% -132.63% 19.58%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Guidewire Software and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guidewire Software and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 2 10 0 2.69 Dropbox 0 2 1 0 2.33

Guidewire Software presently has a consensus target price of $204.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Dropbox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dropbox beats Guidewire Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; and Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes. Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

