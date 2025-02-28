DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $132.09 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

