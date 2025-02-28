Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells C$115,155.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$115,155.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPM. TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

