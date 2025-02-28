Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 72.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total value of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $929,007.90. This represents a 43.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $210,236.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,856 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,721.04. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0 %

ADP stock opened at $311.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $315.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.