Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $83,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

