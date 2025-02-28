Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $658,959.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,291,162.46. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $158.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

