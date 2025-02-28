Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $4,651,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $9,001,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $73.19.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

