Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $191.20 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $205.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.75.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

