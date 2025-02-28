Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,798,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,392,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after acquiring an additional 215,782 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.15.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

