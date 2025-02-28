Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $321.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

