Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Invests $311.40 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,542,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,395,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

