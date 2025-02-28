Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Invests $42.46 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,463,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 272,866 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,555.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,602,000.

TIP stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

