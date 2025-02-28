Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $285.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $233.95 and a one year high of $300.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

