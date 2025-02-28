Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $38,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 354,184 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,513,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $178.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

