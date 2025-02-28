Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Declares $0.50 Final Dividend

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Eagers Automotive Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Eagers Automotive Company Profile
