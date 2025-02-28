easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

easyJet Trading Up 3.4 %

ESYJY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

easyJet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from easyJet’s previous dividend of $0.06. easyJet’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

