Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:EVSD)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ EVSD traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.83. 55,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,006. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $51.27.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.