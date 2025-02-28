EdgeRock Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,853,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,328,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,148,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $110.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $477.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

