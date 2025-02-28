Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.910-1.960 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded up $13.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.57 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,742,647.12. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

