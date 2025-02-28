Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.910-1.960 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC traded up $13.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,742,647.12. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.