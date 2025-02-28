Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.910-1.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Elastic also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 183.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.