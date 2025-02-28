Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.910-1.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Elastic also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

ESTC opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 183.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

