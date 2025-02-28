Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 302.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,935.22. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

