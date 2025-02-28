Ellen F. Siminoff Acquires 3,239 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 3,239 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $20,340.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,272.16. The trade was a 6.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $555.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.60.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1,073.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,977 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,611,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 661,688 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 611,811 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
