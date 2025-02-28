Ellen F. Siminoff Acquires 3,239 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 3,239 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $20,340.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,272.16. The trade was a 6.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $555.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BigCommerce

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1,073.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,977 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,611,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 661,688 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 611,811 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.