Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Reduced by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

