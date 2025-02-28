Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells $1,499,000.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,997.74. This trade represents a 18.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently -11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

View Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,205,000. Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in Endeavor Group by 135.9% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,000 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,641,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,800 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,397,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.