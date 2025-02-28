Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 643726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

