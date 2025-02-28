Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.
Energean Stock Performance
Shares of EERGF remained flat at $13.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Energean has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.35.
Energean Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energean
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.