Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of EERGF remained flat at $13.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Energean has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.35.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

