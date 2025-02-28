Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) versus Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) Head to Head Analysis

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) and Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Transfer has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Midstream has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Transfer and Summit Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer 5.74% 11.56% 3.90% Summit Midstream -23.01% 0.71% 0.22%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer $82.67 billion 0.80 $4.39 billion $1.28 14.96 Summit Midstream $449.92 million 1.06 -$38.95 million ($12.81) -3.51

This table compares Energy Transfer and Summit Midstream”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream. Summit Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Transfer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energy Transfer and Summit Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer 0 1 10 0 2.91 Summit Midstream 0 0 0 0 0.00

Energy Transfer currently has a consensus price target of $21.55, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Energy Transfer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than Summit Midstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Summit Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Summit Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats Summit Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users. In addition, the company owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, processing plant, and treating and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; and transports and supplies water to natural gas producer in Pennsylvania. Further, it owns 5,700 miles of natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL storage facilities; and other NGL storage assets and terminal. Additionally, the company provides crude oil transportation, terminalling, acquisition, and marketing activities; owns and operates approximately 14,500 miles of crude oil trunk and gathering pipelines in the Southwest, Midcontinent, and Midwest United States; and sells and distributes gasoline, middle distillate, and motor fuels and other petroleum products. It also offers natural gas compression services; carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalty, and generate electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. Energy Transfer LP was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

